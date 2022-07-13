THE Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games was passed through York this afternoon.

The 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay has embarked on a journey across all 72 nations of the Commonwealth, on the run up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The baton, carrying a message inside written by The Queen which will be read out at the Games’ opening ceremony, is now making it’s way around England and Wales on its last stretch, and arrived in North Yorkshire today.

Baton bearers Zoe Barratt, William Kilgannon, Colin Lea and Max May before the relay Picture: Emily Horner

The four selected complete the relay circuit for York was Zoe Barratt, Max May, Colin Lea, and William Kilgannon, who have been nominated among thousands for their contributions in inspiring others in sport.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities at City of York Council, said: “Welcoming the Queen’s Baton Relay to York in this, the Platinum Jubilee year and ahead of the Commonwealth Games, is an honour. Thank you to the Batonbearers who represented the city.

“Seeing it being carried along our iconic city walls and around the Minster reminds us of our connection to the Commonwealth, so thank you to everyone involved.”

Zoe carrying the baton to Bootham Bar Picture: Emily Horner

The Baton travelled along the Walls, from Bootham Bar and around York Minster, starting with Zoe and ending with Will.

It then made its way to baton bearer Lucy Hadaway, at York St John University’s Haxby Road campus, where 600 children from 20 primary schools in York were able to see the baton up close.

Zoe Barratt told The Press that she was “so, so honoured” to be chosen to carry the baton onto the Walls, as she climbed the steps of Bootham Bar.

Zoe and her friend Rebecca Cook had both nominated each other – Zoe herself for her 30 years’ in girl guiding and her work with York charity Stimulate, which aims to increase the number sport facilities for disabled children.

Zoe was the first to carry the baton Picture: Emily Horner

As previously reported in The Press, Colin Lea was bearing the baton for York for the second time following the 2002 Commonwealth Games, then held in Manchester.

He was nominated by his partner David Darton for his 40 years’ of volunteering and fundraising work for the British Red Cross.

Ahead of the relay, Colin said: "It feels really good to have been selected after thousands were nominated, I’m really proud to be here.”

The baton’s route today began in Hull and passed through Beverley and Market Weighton before arriving in York at 12pm and heading to Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay and Whitby.

The Commonwealth Games begin on Thursday, July 28.