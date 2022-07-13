THE family of a 26-year-old man who died in a crash in North Yorkshire have paid tribute to a “much loved” son and brother.

Gregory Peter Newcombe, 26, from Romanby, Northallerton, was riding his mustard-coloured Harley Davidson motorcycle at 2.40pm on Sunday (July 10) on the A684 from Bedale towards Crakehall when it was in collision with a bronze-coloured five-door Ford Fiesta that had joined the road from Sinks Lane.