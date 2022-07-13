THE family of a 26-year-old man who died in a crash in North Yorkshire have paid tribute to a “much loved” son and brother.
Gregory Peter Newcombe, 26, from Romanby, Northallerton, was riding his mustard-coloured Harley Davidson motorcycle at 2.40pm on Sunday (July 10) on the A684 from Bedale towards Crakehall when it was in collision with a bronze-coloured five-door Ford Fiesta that had joined the road from Sinks Lane.
The man driving the Fiesta is assisting the collision investigation.
Mr Newcombe’s family have issued this photograph and the following tribute: “We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of Greg on Sunday 10 July 2022. He was a much-loved son, brother and great friend to many.
“We would like to thank the emergency services and passers-by who stopped to help and were with him as he passed away.
“We as a family are very grateful for all the messages of support and sympathy at this very difficult time.”
Police enquiries are continuing in to the crash and witnesses to the collision, motorists with dash-cam footage or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the incident, should email jon.moss@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jon Moss.
Please quote reference 12220119683 when providing details about this collision.
