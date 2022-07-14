IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five rugby pictures from the past.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these images?

Pictured above, May 1978, are just some of the members and guests invited to the 25th annual dinner of the Malton and Norton RUFC held at the Green Man Hotel, Malton.

From the left: Robert Barty, founder committee member; Dennis Hopper, ex-Yorkshire and England trialist; Malcolm Roberts, President; Trevor Smith; Bill Thompson; Frank Eccles, founder; John Burdass, President, Yorkshire RFU and Trevor Tarran, Secretary East Riding Referees’ Society.

Next up…

York Press: RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUGBY UNION TEAM - 1955 RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUGBY UNION TEAM - 1955

RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUGBY UNION TEAM - 1955: Back row, from the left: J R Bond, W A Smith, D Skelton, W H Nicholson, Hubble, J Bradley, P Solitt, J Murphy. Front row: A Reed, G Turpin, D Sanderson, N Dinsdale (captain), J Maw, D Debenham, A Young.

York Press: RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUGBY UNION TEAM – 1967 RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUGBY UNION TEAM – 1967 RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUGBY UNION TEAM – 1967: Back row, from the left: F Storr, C Sweetzer, O Lord, D Wong, B Shearsmith, R Peebles, A Frazer, M Donoghue. Front: K Kilvington, M Overton, B Hodgson, D Ward, A Hart, D Hodge, D Johnson.

York Press: SELBY RUFC – 1971 SELBY RUFC – 1971

SELBY RUFC – 1971: Back row, from the left: P Wakelin, B Ward, R Bradley, L Leek, J Groves, M Pearce, J Shirbon, T Pulleyn. Front row: M Hodgson, M Bell, J Wood, A Hewitt, A Adamson, M Magee, H Rafferty.

York Press: YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE VETERANS – 1972 YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE VETERANS – 1972

YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE VETERANS – 1972: Geoff Lister (left), captain of York RI Veterans Rugby team, welcomes the captain of Lucas RUFC, Keith Murphy, before the start of a match at New Lane.

For more stories and photos of old York, join our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.

You will find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/