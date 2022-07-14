IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five rugby pictures from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these images?
Pictured above, May 1978, are just some of the members and guests invited to the 25th annual dinner of the Malton and Norton RUFC held at the Green Man Hotel, Malton.
From the left: Robert Barty, founder committee member; Dennis Hopper, ex-Yorkshire and England trialist; Malcolm Roberts, President; Trevor Smith; Bill Thompson; Frank Eccles, founder; John Burdass, President, Yorkshire RFU and Trevor Tarran, Secretary East Riding Referees’ Society.
Next up…
RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUGBY UNION TEAM - 1955: Back row, from the left: J R Bond, W A Smith, D Skelton, W H Nicholson, Hubble, J Bradley, P Solitt, J Murphy. Front row: A Reed, G Turpin, D Sanderson, N Dinsdale (captain), J Maw, D Debenham, A Young.
RAILWAY INSTITUTE RUGBY UNION TEAM – 1967: Back row, from the left: F Storr, C Sweetzer, O Lord, D Wong, B Shearsmith, R Peebles, A Frazer, M Donoghue. Front: K Kilvington, M Overton, B Hodgson, D Ward, A Hart, D Hodge, D Johnson.
SELBY RUFC – 1971: Back row, from the left: P Wakelin, B Ward, R Bradley, L Leek, J Groves, M Pearce, J Shirbon, T Pulleyn. Front row: M Hodgson, M Bell, J Wood, A Hewitt, A Adamson, M Magee, H Rafferty.
YORK RAILWAY INSTITUTE VETERANS – 1972: Geoff Lister (left), captain of York RI Veterans Rugby team, welcomes the captain of Lucas RUFC, Keith Murphy, before the start of a match at New Lane.
