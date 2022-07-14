A YORK service which offers support to people with drug and alcohol problems has been rated 'outstanding' by a watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said York Drug and Alcohol Service in Blossom Street, run by Spectrum Community Health C.I.C, was caring, responsive, safe and well-led.

“Leaders and staff were highly motivated and offered care that was kind, discreet and promoted people’s dignity," said Brian Cranna, CQC head of hospital inspection.

"Feedback was extremely positive, and people told us staff listened to them and helped them achieve their goals.

“We were impressed with the service’s partnership working with local hostels palliative care teams, hepatology and maternity services.

"Staff worked closely with a domestic abuse service and produced a bag of essential items to support women experiencing domestic abuse."

He said the service should be commended for continuing to support people and offer appointments during the pandemic, when an outdoor clinic was created in the garden area to ensure anyone needing care or treatment could be seen.

“Staff were able to respond to any urgent or changing priorities due to effective planning processes and there was nobody on a waiting list at the time of inspection," he said.

“The whole team deserve to be congratulated for all their hard work and commitment.”

A spokesperson said inspectors found:

*There was a strong culture of openness and transparency across the service.

*Staff assessed and managed risk well ensuring they had capacity to prioritise people who needed to be seen promptly.

*The service worked exceptionally well in partnership with multiple organisations and professionals to enable people to access the best care.

*Staff undertook and engaged in regular clinical audits to evaluate the quality of the care provided.

They also found that managers ensured staff received regular training, supervision and appraisal, and staff felt supported by their managers and were empowered to raise concerns.

They also found the service was well-led and had strong and effective governance processes in place to ensure it ran smoothly.

The report said: "Clients were all extremely positive about the care and treatment they received, all clients commented on how staff listen, do not pass any judgements and help people to achieve their goals.

"There were high levels of satisfaction within the staff team. Staff felt respected, supported and valued. They felt proud, positive, satisfied, part of the organisation’s future direction."

"All premises where clients received care were safe, clean, well equipped, well furnished, well maintained and fit for purpose.

"Staff kept detailed records of clients' care and treatment. Records were clear, up-to-date and easily available to all staff providing care.

"Staff supported clients to make decisions on their care for themselves. Staff treated clients with compassion and kindness."