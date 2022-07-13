A YORK school which had to introduce a new uniform that included hoodies and mittens for the children to be warm enough in class is set to get a share of £1 billion as part of a rebuilding programme.

The Government has today announced that Tang Hall Primary School has been prioritised for the School Rebuilding Programme and is one of 61 schools across the country to be prioritised.

Back in March, The Press reported that York Central MP Rachael Maskell outlined the need for Tang Hall to have an entirely new school.

She said: "Many schools in York are in need of capital investment.

"Tang Hall Primary Academy, which was at the very top of the list in 2010 for Building Schools for the Future funding, is still yet to be rebuilt.

"The school had to introduce a new uniform that included hoodies and mittens for the children to be warm enough in their classes, but also recognise that in the summer the classrooms rapidly turn into greenhouses that are too hot to work in."

It's not certain yet whether the school will be completely rebuilt or one or more of its buildings will be replaced as The Department for Education needs to carry out an inspection.

Head teacher, Jo Slack, said: “We are thrilled to have made it on the School Rebuilding Programme. This is really exciting news and we look forward to sharing more information with our families and the wider community as the project develops.”

Tang Hall Primary School is part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, a partnership of ten church and community schools serving more than 4,200 children and their families across York.

Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust CEO, Andrew Daly, said: “This is fantastic news for the school and the wider community of Tang Hall.

"As a Trust, we are committed to delivering an excellent education to all the children we serve and this investment will ensure the school can continue to deliver high-quality provision for the families of Tang Hall for many years to come.”

Across the School Rebuilding Programme, the rebuilds and refurbishments will create modern education environments, providing new facilities from classrooms and science labs, to sports halls and dining rooms.

The new school buildings will also be net-zero carbon in operation, helping meet the government’s net zero target.

Education Secretary, James Cleverly, said: “Our School Rebuilding Programme is already making a difference to the lives of pupils and their teachers. It is creating greener school sites that are fit for the future and that local communities can be proud of.

“We know how important it is to have high-quality school facilities. That is why we continue to invest billions in our rebuilding programme.”

Hempland Primary School, also part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, was successful in the second round of the School Rebuilding Programme announced in July 2021.