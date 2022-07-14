Michelle Phillips, Chief Nurse and Director of Clinical Performance & Assurance at Nimbuscare, says it hopes to deliver Covid and flu jabs at the same time this autumn.

"As Covid cases continue to rise across the country, we’re urging people to come and get their important booster dose if they are due. I can’t stress enough how important this is for anyone over 75 or who has a weakened immune system. These people are more at risk of becoming seriously ill. The protection from the vaccine may also be lower and may decline more quickly in this group.

Nimbuscare vaccinators continue to run the vaccination service at Askham Bar – open all day Monday to Friday and Saturday mornings. We’ve also been going out to care homes as well as catching up with people, such as our visitors from Ukraine, who need their jabs.

The other knock on effect of increasing Covid rates is the increased pressures on our hospitals, GP Practices and community health and care services. As we strive to meet high patient demand and recruitment issues, we can’t afford to operate with less staff as well.

We’ll soon be able to let people know about the Autumn Covid booster campaign which we’re starting to prepare for. It’s clear that people want to be able to get their Covid and Flu jabs at the same time, so this is what we’re hoping to be able to deliver at Askham Bar this year. Watch this space for more info. I’d welcome any comments from people on how best we can do this. We’ve made many changes to the site to make it easier to access for people, especially for people with disabilities and we’re working with local voluntary groups to set up patient transport. So let us know what you think to the service if you’ve been here recently via our Nimbuscare.co.uk website contact us page.

This week we’re stressing the importance of making sure you drink plenty of water before your vaccination too. As the heat wave continues we’re seeing lots of heat-related issues in our surgeries. You won’t have to wait very long at the vaccination centre, but you still need to keep hydrated, so don’t forget that bottle of water when you come.

Over at our new Acomb Garth Community Centre we’ve opened our reception for the first time to welcome patients to the new Weight Management service, run by the team from York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. This is a great new service offering support, particularly for people with diabetes and we’re delighted to have the team co-located at the centre. There are so many synergies with our services and we hope people will appreciate how we’ve worked across the City with our partners to get services closer to where they live. We’ll be talking more about the weight management as the team get established later this month.

In a few weeks we’ll also be hosting the Improving Access service at Acomb – this is the evening and weekend GP appointment services which is now fully up and running following the pandemic. GPs and nurses will be working there from 6.30pm til 8pm as well as Saturdays, offering more appointment availability for their patients. This will supplement the usual appointments at GP surgeries across the city.

Of course, we’ll be letting people know how all these new offerings will fit together and we’re planning a new Service section on our Nimbuscare website, as well as some handy videos to show you how it all works.

Anyone who wants to come and have a look before this, just get in touch and we’ll be pleased to show you around – it really is a fantastic space and I’m so proud that this bold vision is now a reality."