BEAUTIFUL gowns, sharp suits, swanky cars and even a horse and carriage have all featured in this year's school Proms across our area.
We asked readers to send in photos of pupils attending their end-of-year Prom.
Many teenagers had missed out on Proms during the pandemic - and were keen to make up for it.
We are sure you will agree, they all look super smart - and we hope they had a great time.
While many pupils turned up in flash sports cars, Alice Welford went for a more traditional route and arrived at her Prom in a horse and carriage.
And in a moving tribute to their friend Josh Reeson who died two years ago aged 15, Jack Chadwick-Pinder and Kaia Stainton wore buttonholes in his memory at their Joseph Rowntree School Prom. The flowers were given to the couple by Josh's mum.
You can see even more photos from York's school Proms here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here