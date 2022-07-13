With this year's Great Yorkshire Show in full swing, Press reader David Findlay decided now was a good time to send us a photo to his dad Kenneth meeting the King there. King George VI, that is.
The photo shows David's dad, Kenneth Norman Findlay OBE, showing his prize cattle to the King at the show. The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret (scratching her neck) can also be seen in the photo.
There is no precide date - but David, from Haxby, says his family moved to York in 1946 after his dad became chief livestock husbandry officer for Lancashire and Yorkshire. So we guess the photo was taken some time in the late 1940s or early 1950s.
A second picture shows Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother - though there's no sign of the young Princess Elizabeth.
The 2022 Great Yorkshire Show continues all week until Friday.
The Queen Mother (then Queen Elizabeth) and Princess Margaret at the Great Yorkshire Show, late 1940s or early 1950s. Picture: David Findlay
