A NEW Dean of York has been appointed.

He is the Very Revd Dominic Barrington, who has been Dean of St James Cathedral in Chicago since 2015 but has served previously as a university chaplain at St Chad’s College Durham for five years.

He said he was 'thrilled' to be coming to York Minster at an 'exciting time as we move beyond the pandemic and look to a renewed call to mission and ministry.'

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said: “Dominic’s extensive experience of parish, chaplaincy and Cathedral ministry will be such a blessing to York Minster, helping us develop our service to the diocese of York, the northern province of the Church of England and all who come here as tourists or pilgrims.”

The Revd Canon Michael Smith, Acting Dean of York, said he would lead the Minster into an exciting future as it prepared to celebrate its 1400th Anniversary in 2027 and implement its trail-blazing Neighbourhood Plan.

Dominic has previously worked with the Arts Council to create and fund new regional touring opportunities for the London Symphony, the Royal Philharmonic, and other orchestras. He also worked for several years with some of Britain’s leading professional choirs and vocal groups.