A DRUG dealer from North Yorkshire has been jailed for five years.

James Andrew Hardy from Whitby was sentenced to five years imprisonment at York Crown Court today (July 13).

Known locally as ‘Spunky’, the 37-year-old from Albion Terrace had pleaded guilty to two charges at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on May 23.

They were for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine on 10 December 10 2020, and possession with intent to supply heroin on 26 February 26 last year.

Although a separate investigation, North Yorkshire Police say there were clear links between Hardy and Teesside ‘County Lines’ drug dealer Emma Seed. She was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in March this year for flooding Whitby with heroin and cocaine.

As with the Seed inquiry, the team of detectives from Scarborough and Ryedale CID were ably assisted by the Operational Support Unit who carried out detailed searches at various addresses and vehicles to recover vital evidence.

The Digital Forensics Unit also played a key role in securing the conviction through the analysis of telephones and other digital devices that were seized during the investigation.

Detective Constable Steve Monty, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “Through this painstaking work, we were able to secure irrefutable evidence that James Hardy was behind a significant Class A drug dealing operation in Whitby with links to the Emma Seed county line.

“He was left with no choice but to admit his guilt and it is pleasing that he has been sent to prison for a significant period of time.

“We fully understand the level of feeling in Whitby against drug-related crime and the damage it causes within the community.

“We again thank residents and businesses for taking a stand against drugs dealers and reporting their concerns to the council, to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“The action we have taken in this investigation and others demonstrates our relentless approach to tackling drug-related crime in Whitby.”

Anyone reporting information about drugs-related crime is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.