TWO York pupils paid tribute to their friend who died two years ago by wearing special floral buttonholes at their school Prom in his memory.
Jack Chadwick-Pinder and Kaia Stainton of Haxby wore the beautiful flowers at their end-of-year Prom in honour of their friend Josh Reeson.
Josh, from New Earswick, died aged 15 in September 2020. An inquest last year found he had died after taking ecstasy.
Josh's mum gave Jack and Kaia the floral buttonhole and corsage to wear for the Prom, in memory of Josh who was described as "their special friend".
As our photos show, the pair wore them with pride at the Prom for Joseph Rowntree School.
Proud York parents have been sharing photos of their children's Proms across York.
You can see more photos by clicking here.
