A YORK binman has worn a kilt in protest at a ban on wearing shorts during hot weather - as forecasters warned that next week will be even hotter in York than originally expected.

Lee Moran posted on Facebook on Monday that it was going to be hot, so 'in protest of City of York Council no shorts policy, I will be wearing a KILT for work today.'

His stance prompted dozens of supportive comments, such as: 'Spot on Lee, what a stupid rule', and 'Can't wear shorts in this weather , r they mad, 31 degrees.'

But one supporter said that while she felt awful for binmen grafting in such weather, she believed health and safety might dictate they should wear Kevlar trousers in case there was anything sharp in the rubbish.

The Press has asked the council if it bans refuse collectors from wearing shorts and if so, why, and has also asked whether any changes will be made to collections next Monday and Tuesday, for example starting rounds earlier to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

BBC Weather is now predicting York will see maximum temperatures of 33C, or 92F, on both Monday and Tuesday, and the Met Office has also now extended its amber warning for extreme heat for York to include Tuesday as well as Sunday and Monday.

It says adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life, and substantial changes in working practices and daily routines are likely to be required.