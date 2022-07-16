CRAFTY Haxby residents are helping people suffering from dementia in their community.

Members of the Make to Donate community group at the York branch of Dunelm have hand-knitted blankets and twiddle muffs to donate to dementia patients at Birchlands Care Home in Haxby.

The women from the group have been busy knitting individual donations over the past few weeks using an impressive variety of stitching techniques both in their own time and at dedicated Knit & Stitch sessions held in the Pausa Café at the store.

The donations were gratefully received by Birchlands Care Home, said Steve Tyler, Community Champion at Dunelm York.

He added: “The care home residents were so pleased that these blankets and twiddle-muffs were made especially for them. They loved how creative the designs were.”

The twiddle muffs are designed to keep restless hands busy, helping to sooth and comfort those who are anxious or agitated.

The Knit & Stitch group is already on with knitting their next batch of donations and encourages knitters of all abilities to join their sessions at the local Dunelm store.

Those wishing to sign up to the Dunelm York Knit & Stitch group can do so via the website or through the Dunelm York Community Support Facebook group.

For more information, please visit: www.dunelm.com/info/knit-and-stitch-community