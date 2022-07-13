THE petrol prices in York have dropped from last week.

This week, the cheapest petrol station in York is still at Asda, Monks Cross, which has been the case since June 15, remaining the same price as last week of 187.7p.

Last week the cheapest prices last week ranged from 187.7p to 190.9p for unleaded, and up to 198.9p for diesel.

This week the upper end of the price range for unleaded has dropped by one pence, however diesel has increased by one pence.

Latest average fuel prices in UK Picture: RAC

According to RAC, York's cheapest prices range around the latest UK average.

The most expensive station in York at the moment is still the same as last week - Poppleton SF Connect on Boroughbridge Road. The prices are still 193.9p for unleaded, however it has dropped to 199.9p for diesel from 204.9p.

These are the same prices as the Jorvik SF Connect on Lawrence street.

The Press has correlated the cheapest prices on fuel in York as of today (Wednesday, July 13) using the Petrol Prices app, which are changing frequently so these listed prices are subject to changes:

Cheapest petrol and diesel stations in York: