A BRITISH-inspired clothing store has shut its doors in York.

Crew Clothing was in business for several years in Low Petergate in York city centre in a shop previously occupied by fashion brand Paul Smith, but it has now closed.

The store specialised in casual wear, shoes and accessories for men and women with the company describing its clothes as being influenced by British casual wear, sporting and yachting tradition.

A message on the door reads: "We've closed...

"Don't worry. You can continue to shop with us at our York Outlet and Harrogate stores or shop online at crewclothing.com"

Crew Clothing in Low Petergate in York city centre has closed its doors. Pictures: Haydn Lewis