I refer to your article ‘Bid to declare a cost of living emergency’ (The Press, July 9).

The Government has in part recognised the rise in energy prices by the payment of the £150 energy rebate scheme to be administered by local councils.

This is fine for all those who pay their Council Tax by direct debit who received the £150 in April. But there are thousands of people who do not pay in this way and have been advised to apply by using the application form on the council’s website.

Many older people in particular cannot or choose not to use this online service. I understand that there are over 16,000 citizens who have still not received their payment. Rather than the Liberal Democrats proposing a pious motion about the crisis, can I suggest they take immediate action to get the money paid to those entitled?

Bob Towner, Hobgate, York