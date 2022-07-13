A hunt may be under way to find a development partner to take on the York Central site, but we’ve been here before. A few years ago the site was hawked all over the UK and abroad looking for a company to build on that land, but no one would touch it.

Since then we’ve seen significant problems in finance and construction. Big construction firms are still reeling from the fallout of cladding repair costs after the Grenfell Tower fire.

The York Central site owners shouldn’t get excited just yet. They are in serious danger of getting carried away by their own hype.

Matthew Laverack, architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York

 