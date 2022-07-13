EMERGENCY services were called out to a crash involving two vehicles in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out along with the police and ambulance at 6.51pm last night (July 12) to the junction of the B1448 and the A168 near Thirsk.
A fire service spokesman said: "A crew from Thirsk responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash.
"On the arrival of crews, all occupants were out of the vehicles and in the care of ambulance crews.
"Crews assisted police with making the vehicles and scene safe."
