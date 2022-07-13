THIEVES struck in a North Yorkshire village.

Police in Ryedale say they are appealing for witnesses, information and possible sightings after a black Mitsubishi L200 single cab pickup truck – registration MG11 EKY - was stolen from a farmyard in the Great Barugh area of Ryedale.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at 1.19am on Monday (July 11) when thieves entered a cottage off Wandale Lane and removed a set of keys from the kitchen.

"The pick-up truck is distinctive as it has a canopy on the back which is tied down by a blue ratchet strap.

"We are appealing for information about any suspicious persons or vehicles in and around the area or if you have sighted the vehicle since the time of the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email calum.sutherland@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1, and quote reference number 12220120101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using the same reference number.