FIREFIGHTERS have been called in to tackle two fires close to a North Yorkshire village.
Last night (July 12) North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews from Selby and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to deal with with incidents in the Eggborough area, near Selby.
Station manager Tony Walker was at the scene and said one combine fire and the other was a stubble fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.48pm to Sudforth Lane after a report of a fire seen in a field.
On arrival crews found a combine harvester with smoke coming out of it.
Crews liaised with the farmer to extinguish to put out the fire and dampened down the surrounding area.
