AN urgent appeal has been issued for help to find a missing North Yorkshire man.

North Yorkshire Police say officers are currently searching for 44-year-old Piotr Krynski (pictured), who was last seen on The Grove in Norton around 5.30pm on Friday (July 8).

They are currently carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, and are now asking for anyone who may have seen Piotr, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

He is around 6ft 1 tall, of stocky build, with shaved brown receding hair. He sometimes walks with a walking stick and is believed to be wearing dark flat cap, dark jacket, and dark trousers.

Anyone who has seen Piotr, or has information that could assist the search to find him, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12220120050 when providing any information.