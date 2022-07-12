A WORKSHOP in a North Yorkshire village has been razed to the ground by a fire.
Station Manager Tony Walker, of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, said crews from Ripon and Harrogate went to the fire in Bishop Monkton earlier this evening.
He said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire, adding that no injuries were reported.
