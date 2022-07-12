Nominations have closed. Our next Prime Minister will come from this list of candidates in the Conservative Party leadership race.

At 6pm this evening, the deadline passed for submitting nominations for the role taking over from Boris Johnson as the Tory leader and as Prime Minister.

To make it this far, candidates had to show they had the support of 20 of the fellow MPs.

Following the meeting of the 1922 committee last night, I can confirm the timetable for the leadership contest 👇 pic.twitter.com/PWwKbQ8jRM — Andrew Stephenson MP (@Andrew4Pendle) July 12, 2022

Those who have managed to gain enough support are:

Rishi Sunak

Penny Mordaunt

Liz Truss

Tom Tugendhat

Kemi Badenockh

Suella Braverman

Jeremy Hunt

Nadhim Zahawi

The result was announced by Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs, shortly after the deadline passed.

Former Chancellor and Health Secretary Sajid Javid withdrew from the race before the results were announced.

Next for those who made it through comes a vote by Tory MPs tomorrow (Wednesday).

Anyone failing to receive 30 votes in that poll will then be eliminated.

Successive rounds then continue until two candidates remain. Then, the vote goes to an estimated 180,000 Conservative Party members around the country to elect the new leader.

The result - and our new Prime Minister - will be revealed on September 5.