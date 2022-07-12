THE Queen’s baton relay is passing through York leading up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The baton is passing through York as part of its journey to Birmingham, with the relay taking place along the Walls and around the Minster tomorrow (Wednesday, July 13) at approximately 12pm tomorrow.

Following the relay, the baton will travel to York St John’s University’s Haxby Road campus, where 600 school children from 20 primary schools across the city will be able to see the baton up close.

Then at 2pm, the baton will make its way to Malton and Scarborough, starting on Yorkersgate and finishing on Old Malton Road.

The baton bearers were nominated for inspiring others in sport, and one of the selected few to bear the baton in York is Colin Lea.

Colin, who has lived in York all his life, was nominated for the second time by his partner David Darton to be a baton bearer for his 40 years’ of volunteering in York.

His volunteer work includes being a club scout leader in Osbaldwick, sport mentoring, and fundraising for the British Red Cross and fire emergency service, including running marathons.

He was previously a baton bearer at the 2002 Commonwealth Games when the event was held in Manchester.

Colin said: "It feels really good to have been both nominated and selected twice – its been an exciting and anxious time waiting for the results.

"It will feel special when the Queen's message inside the baton will be read at the opening ceremony in Birmingham, knowing that I have carried the baton in my hand."