We need to talk about debt, says Fiona McCulloch of York Citizens Advice

According to the Cambridge English Dictionary, 'debt' is defined as: 'something, especially money, that is owed to someone else, or the state of owing something'. Examples: 'The company ran up huge debts; 'He got into debt (= borrowed money) after he lost his job'.

That doesn’t sound very positive does it? And most of us would agree, debt is something to be feared and become anxious about. It’s a truth universally acknowledged with the current cost of living crisis that debt issues in the UK are set to become dramatically worse over the current months and maybe even years.

And debt comes with a stigma. We find, most often, that when people come to us for help they have often left it almost too late to get effective help and it has taken a huge toll on their mental health. Why? Because they are embarrassed.

Here in the UK, we have a complicated relationship with debt.

More than any other country in Europe, we are obsessed by the idea of owning our own homes. One mortgage provider is even running an advertisement at the moment which shows two parents talking over their new born baby's head and saying that they cannot imagine having a child in a rented property as they want to “set an example” to their children.

I’ll leave it up to you to decide if this notion is aspirational or toxic, but the fact that it causes debate shows how confused we are about debt in the UK - for what is a mortgage other than a huge debt to the bank?

Very few of us 'own' our homes until we are well into middle age. And guess what? At this stage, we are encouraged to enter into equity release schemes (more debt) to 'help children get on the property ladder', among other things!

Another confusing thing about debt is that people have to have a certain amount of it to have a' good credit score' - another UK obsession at present. Unless you can prove that you have had debt and have managed it well, your credit score will be lower. Even getting something as simple as a mobile phone contract can be difficult without being able to demonstrate that you’ve had and managed debt.

So why is the stigma still there? A report by the TUC showed that the pandemic is 'entrenching existing inequalities'.

The TUC says: “Debt levels for some households are rising. Despite the households’ saving ratio being significantly higher than it was before the pandemic, one-fifth of workers (21 per cent) told us that they’d seen their levels of debt increase since the pandemic began. This was especially prevalent amongst low paid workers, furloughed workers, people on benefits, people with disabilities and BAME people. “

By contrast, The Bank of England report says: “There is little evidence that – so far at least – household debt has amplified the Covid recession. This is likely to reflect the particular nature of the crisis and the unprecedented policy interventions – such as income support and payment deferrals – which have supported household finances.” But they then caveat this with “But household debt may yet play a bigger role in the Covid crisis.”

So, is this the cause of the stigma? We see 'problem debt' as something that happens to people who are already disadvantaged while 'aspirational debt', such as mortgages and credit cards, is something that higher achievers and responsible parents should have.

If this is the case, we need to urgently re-evaluate our attitudes to debt and talk more openly about it. It is still a taboo subject and we need to break this taboo and seek advice and support when needed.

Debt issues can happen to anyone, at anytime after just one life altering event. 'Problem' debt is everywhere, even if you can afford it do you want to pay 49 per cent interest on a store card?

How should we do this? Let’s start the conversation here in York, let’s be open about the stresses of mortgages (remember this word literally means death pledge!). Let’s talk about which debts worry us and why we have debt. Let’s be really open about credit card debt and the interest rates involved and, above all, let’s encourage each other to seek support when we think we may have a problem with debt.

York residents can get an appointment with the York Citizens Advice debt team to discuss their worries by calling our Adviceline on 0808 278 7895 or by filling in an online form by following this link - citizensadviceyork.org.uk/callback-request/

Please don’t worry alone. Talking to friends, family or us can help. All conversations with Citizens Advice are confidential, non judgmental, impartial and free. We are a charity who rely on donations to keep operating this service. If you would like to help us please go to citizensadviceyork.org.uk/donate/