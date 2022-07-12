A MAN has been arrested after two police officers suffered injuries while dealing with an incident.

The North Yorkshire Police say officers responded to reports of violence in Boroughbridge, and they were injured when dealing with the incident.

One has suffered a sprain, and the other has needed x-rays for a possible fracture.

Officer needed x-ray after suffering injury Picture: North Yorkshire Police

A man in his 30s was arrested following the incident, and the victim of the violent crime is being supported.

The force say that since the beginning of this year, 168 emergency service workers have been assaulted in North Yorkshire.

A police spokesman said: "They’ve been kicked, punched, pelted with objects, spat at, pushed and headbutted.

"Some of our colleagues have suffered very serious injuries that have resulted in hospital stays, time off work, psychological trauma and have restricted what they can do with their families.

"These photos capture a very small selection of those injuries.

"We’re here to keep you safe. But being assaulted is never “just part of the job”.

"We have a support programme for officers and staff who are assaulted at work and we prosecute offenders. Courts often give prison sentences.

"We shouldn’t have to spell this out but we do - it is never acceptable to assault our colleagues."

Injury police officer suffered at work Picture: North Yorkshire Police