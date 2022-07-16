RESIDENTS and staff at a care home in North Yorkshire were treated to an hour in the company of a choir leader and vocal coach to the stars.
To mark World Music Day, residents at the Thistle Hill Care Centre care home in Knaresborough were joined by Dan Cooper, who taught them to sing ‘Mamma Mia’ by ABBA. Dan has worked with the likes of Take That and Little Mix.
General manager at the home, Mandy Scott, said: “Our residents absolutely loved their session with Dan, it was so uplifting.
"We all love a good singalong and it was great to get his hints and tips on how we can improve our technique. We loved his energy and positivity."
Dan delivers regular virtual singing events, which encourage people to sing for their wellbeing.
“I have the best job in the world. I am never happier than when I am teaching people to sing," he said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here