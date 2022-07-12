Get those buckets and spades ready! Bus operator Coastliner has today revealed plans for an all-new express service between York and Scarborough … and on to Whitby for the first time.

The new Coastliner Express X43 will run every day on Monday to Saturday from Monday July 18 for the summer holiday season, taking less than 90 minutes to travel from York city centre to the heart of Scarborough.

Journeys on the new fast bus leave York Station at 9.07 am, with a connection from Leeds and Tadcaster to York available by the regular Coastliner 843 route.

The express calls at normal Coastliner bus stops in York City Centre as far as Peasholme Green, then runs direct via the A64 to Scarborough, serving the rail station for the town centre, Peasholm Park for the North Bay, and the Alpamare Water Park, before continuing non-stop along the scenic A171 moor road to Whitby Bus Station. The return journey leaves Whitby at 5.50 pm and Scarborough rail station at 6.35 pm, following the same fast route back to York.

There’ll also be Coastliner Express X43 journeys from Whitby to Scarborough at 11.50 am, and from Scarborough to Whitby at 3.40 pm – creating new opportunities for an amazing Yorkshire day out taking in Whitby, Scarborough, and the North York Moors.

CEO at Coastliner’s parent firm Transdev, Alex Hornby, said: “The popularity of both Scarborough and Whitby as destinations for day trips and holiday breaks is on the up this summer. Our new Coastliner Express will make it quicker and easier to reach the beautiful coast and moors without worrying about driving on busy roads or wasting time hunting for a parking space.

“For the first time, we’re extending our Coastliner Express to run non-stop between Scarborough and Whitby – as well as offering more fast journeys to both resorts, this will open up a new circular tour for our customers, taking in two of the most scenic routes across the North York Moors in one amazing day out.

“With so much going on at the coast, and further disruption expected to rail services, we think our new Coastliner Express will be a big hit with families this summer.”

Customers using the bus firm’s Daytripper Plus ticket range will be able to visit Scarborough and Whitby in a day, using the new express route combined with regular Coastliner buses to both resorts. The day tickets offer unlimited travel on Coastliner and all Transdev buses across the North, with options for single travellers, under 19s and groups of up to five people.

For those staying on the coast, a money-saving Gold 7 ticket is also available to enjoy a full week’s unlimited travel on Coastliner and all other Transdev buses – ideal for travelling to and between Whitby and Scarborough, taking in all that both resort towns have to offer, plus car-free, carefree day trips to Malton, Yorkshire’s Food Capital, Flamingo Land theme park near Pickering, historic York and more, all on one ticket.

Full details of all the new Coastliner Express X43 journeys and best value ticket options are available online at: transdevbus.co.uk/coastliner, and on the free to download ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app.