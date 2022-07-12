POLICE are appealing for help as they investigate a cable theft in an East Yorkshire country lane.
Humberside Police said the incident happened on Hatkin Lane, near Full Sutton, at just after 6am yesterday.
"We now believe that damage was caused by unknown individuals who are thought to have abstracted electrical cabling," said a spokesperson.
"After abstracting the cabling, they fled the scene in the direction of the A166 towards Stamford Bridge.
"We are now appealing for anybody who may have seen anything, anybody who has dashcam footage or saw any vehicles or individuals acting suspiciously in the area to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 48 of 11 July."
