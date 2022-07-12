DRIVERS in York are being warned of likely disruption as plans have been unveiled to resurface an historic city street.

For the first time in a generation City of York Council is reconstructing and resurfacing Marygate close to Museum Gardens and just outside the city centre.

Works are planned to start from September 5 this year and total the council says the scheme will take around 17 weeks to complete, weather permitting. The works will be paused in the lead up to the Christmas festivities and resume on January 9. They hope to be finished by mid-February 2023.

A council spokesman said: "Currently, there are significant defects in the surface of both the road and footways, making it uneven and unsafe for pedestrians and vehicles to use.

"The scheme involves completely renewing the road and damaged footpaths.

"The new surface will better withstand vehicle use.

"A number of formal uncontrolled pedestrian crossings along this busy route will also be introduced.

"Any damaged York stone flags, kerbs and concrete pavers will be removed and replaced.

"The works will be split into phases to ensure safe pedestrian access to all homes and nearby businesses is maintained throughout the works. Doorways will be predominantly resurfaced outside business hours.

"Undertaking archaeological watching briefs will be an important part of the scheme, as well as working closely with conservation officers, as the road and footway are in close proximity of the city walls.

"The contractor carrying out the work will be Lane Rentals who are responsible for safety while the work is ongoing.

"The contractor will be working Monday to Friday only and will not work past 11pm on an evening.

"As with any construction work there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience, but everything reasonably possible will be done to keep this to a minimum."

The road is the only access to Marygate car park and although the council says the car park will remain open for the majority of the works a full road closure will be required for up to eight days between January 9 and 18 next year and again on January 20 to relay the road surface.

Marygate car park in York Picture: Haydn Lewis

During the works, members of the public won't be able to park any vehicle on Marygate due to restricted access and only residents and businesses will be permitted to park in Marygate car park, free of charge, during the closure. The car park will be closed to other visitors during this time.

Disabled parking bays will also be available in Marygate car park during the full road closures.

During the closures access will be available for residents and businesses only, during the hours before 9.30am and after 3.30pm.

There will be a and a series of drop-in sessions will take place this month inviting residents and businesses to find out more about the scheme.

The drop-in sessions will take place at the Hospitium, in Museum Gardens, on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 19 and 20) from 10am - 7pm.

More information about the scheme can be found here.