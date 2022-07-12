COUNCILLORS have launched a petition after plans to make the A1237 York outer ring road safer for people walking and cycling between two communities were abandoned.
Rawcliffe and Clifton Without's Lib Dem councillors Darryl Smalley and Sam Waudby say a report on Active Travel published by City of York Council recommended taking no action to improve the route between Rawcliffe and Poppleton.
The councillors, whose petition is at www.yorklibdems.org.uk/ringroad_petition, said the scheme had previously been labelled 'very high priority' and budget of £120,000 had been allocated for improvement works, but the council had now said it was 'not viable' due to 'practical engineering considerations of implementing civil construction works on the bridge.'
Cllr Smalley said: "Doing nothing means continued misery for local residents and school children, encouraging car use instead of walking and cycling along the currently dangerous, unlit route. "Whilst we appreciate the complexity of the works, it’s crucial that improvements are still delivered to make the route safer for all."
Cllr Waudby said: "It's been really frustrating that after months of silence, the council are now saying nothing can be done. We understand the design of the bridge makes structural improvements complicated - but from lighting, signage and markings, we can think of many improvements that won't impact the structure of the bridge."
