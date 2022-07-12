A POPULAR record fair is returning to York this coming weekend - with thousands of records available to customers under one roof.

The well-known York Record Fair returns to the City Screen Cinema in Coney Street this coming Saturday (July 16).

A spokesperson for the York Record Fair said: "The collectors bubble just doesn’t seem to burst and bargains from £1 to three figure sums are displayed on the day.

"The usual guys and additional traders are in town and the valuation service will return in the form of antiques roadshow style vinyl experts."

The public are welcome to bring along anything from one item to full collections - and the record fair team are also happy to visit to value if its too much to carry through the city to the venue.

All ages are welcomed and a new trend of younger collectors are now beginning to form a large part of the attendees to this event.

The city centre venue opens its door for the record fair at 10.30am until 5pm - and entry is free.

For further information, telephone Adrian on 07882 809056.

The last record fair was held in May this year at the same City Screen venue.