POLICE will be increasing driver checks next week (July 18) in a bid to combat commercial vehicle offences in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police will work with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Health and Safety Executive (HSE) along with other enforcement agencies to carry out checks in a bid to make roads safer across the area.
Checks will target the issues of load security, transporting dangerous goods and people trafficking.
They will take place around North Yorkshire, with police officers and staff directing vehicles to stop for inspection.
Traffic sergeant Andrew Morton, who is leading the operation for North Yorkshire Police, said: “The DVSA in conjunction with the Health and Safety executive have recently issued new guidelines on the securing of loads and as part of the operation we will be applying these new guidelines and advising drivers on how best to secure their loads.
“We want to work with drivers and the entire industry to reduce the risk associated with the use of these vehicles on our roads, so everyone gets home safely at the end of the working day.
“We are asking commercial drivers to play their part by making sure that everything they carry is secured and the vehicles they load are safe and legal before they set off.”
