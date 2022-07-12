TENS of thousands of people are expected to attend four action packed days of fun at the Great Yorkshire Show this week.

Singer Lizzie Jones and TV presenter Christine Talbot warmed up ahead of the gates opening at the Harrogate showground, as they are part of the team preparing to entertain around 140,000 people across the event.

Charles Mills, director for the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “Get set for a terrific 163rd Great Yorkshire Show with some new additions as well as traditional favourites, we very much hope our visitors and exhibitors enjoy what’s set to be an exciting four days of competition and entertainment.”

Channel 5 presenter Jules Hudson, who is fronting the Today at the Great Yorkshire Show programme, met 18-year-old Lucy Atkinson, from Bedale, who is competing with Valais Blacknose Sheep. The breed is hosting their first ever National Show at the Great Yorkshire this year as well as the Dorset Horn and Poll Dorset Sheep breed. Sheep entries are at a record high this year of 3,045.

The introduction of new show jumping classes this year has led to another record-breaking number of entries at 407, more than 150 higher than the previous record in 2000 when records began.

As well as the traditional livestock classes, the show features several firsts this year including sheepdog trials in the main ring, a new GYS Stage with farming celebrities and two World Cattle Congresses.

The Sheepdog Trials will take place twice a day in the Main Ring, with competitors from UK’s four home nations England, Scotland Wales and Ireland taking part.

Also in the Main Ring every day will be sporting soprano Lizzie Jones, from Halifax, who will sing every day, culminating in the National Anthem at the end of the show on Friday to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The new GYS Stage will feature big-name farming stars each day of the show, in the former fashion show building. Popstar turned farmer, JB Gill, will appear on Wednesday, TV host Matt Baker MBE appears on Thursday and Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on Friday, while Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet will take to the stage each day of the show at 1:30pm.

All the usual favourites, from the Cock O’ The North showjumping and the Supreme livestock Champions take place on Thursday.

Guest of honour will be The Princess Royal, who is the Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but the Today at the Great Yorkshire Show will be on at 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday, with a 90-minute highlights package showing at the weekend on Channel 5.