WITH summer well underway and social gatherings returning as part of normal life, and with Covid transmission rates rising in the North East and Yorkshire, we must remain cautious.
The region’s NHS medical director, Dr Yvette Oade, said there are simple things we can all do to protect ourselves from the risk of serious illness.
Dr Oade, Clinical Lead for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “It’s easy for us to believe that Covid-19 has gone away as we may be hearing less about it. However, the virus is still with us, and growing numbers of people are being infected.
“If you feel unwell, please stay at home and avoid mixing with others – particularly with those who are elderly who are at greater risk of complications from Covid.”
Washing your hands regularly, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze and keeping a window open when you have guests indoors all continue to be important to help reduce the risk of infection.
The Covid-19 vaccine is available to everyone over the age of five years. Everyone aged 16 and over can get two initial doses, followed by a booster. So can those aged 12 or over and at greater risk from the virus.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel