Love Island star Paige has been issued bleak warning as Adam Collard returned to the villa this week.

Adam’s ex, Rosie, a former islander, slammed the latest bombshell to join the 2022 cast of the ITV dating show.

Rosie told The Sun: “I think he’s gone on for fame. He’s done it once and didn’t find love. Well, actually he found it with Zara and ruined it.

“So why would he go back on to find what he didn’t find in the first place? It’s all a bit strange that it’s the first place he’d choose.

“I think he’s had girlfriends since he’s come out and that’s not really worked.”

In a warning to Adam’s latest interest, Paige, Rosie added: “I actually spoke to whoever is running Paige’s social media accounts and said ‘I hope my Welsh sister doesn’t do it. Tell her to stay away.’"

Jacques leaves Love Island

The warning comes as it was announced that Jacques O'Neil has left the villa and will explain why in tonight's episode.

A Love Island spokesperson confirmed his departure and said: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques."