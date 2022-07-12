THE North Yorkshire roads that are the worst for congestion have been revealed.

According to the Department for Transport, North Yorkshire motorists on the Strategic Road Network (SRN), which refers to motorways, trunk roads and A roads, will experience traffic delays by the A1, especially around the Junctions 41, 42, 49, 50, and 51.

The DFT surveyed 219 A roads and 605 SRN in Yorkshire up to June 29 this year to determine which roads fared the worst for congestion.

Among the top 10 Yorkshire roads for the highest delays were within the A1 motorway northbound within J50 and J49, and southbound within J51 and J42, with delays ranging from 69.3 to 69.7 Second Per Vehicle Per Mile.

The lowest traffic delays were the A56, A172, A682, and the A63, with delay times ranging from 10.4 to 11.7 SPVPM.

The average SRN delay in England is 58.8 SPVPM and 13.9 SPVPM for A roads.

Greg Wilson, founder of car insurance comparison website QuoteZone, said: “Yorkshire has a mix of urban and motorway congestion hotspots, and with the school holidays just around the corner, we expect to see a surge of traffic on our roads.

“If holidaymakers are braving the airports this summer, best to check congestion times and delays along the airport route to avoid any risk of a missed flight.

“We’d recommend travellers work out their routes before getting behind the wheel – saving both time and fuel, and ensuring the holiday gets off to the best possible start.”