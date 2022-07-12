A MAN suffered head and facial injuries following a fight with two other men in a residential York street.
A member of the public reported to North Yorkshire Police that a fight had occurred in the area of Victoria Vaults, off Nunnery Lane.
They had seen two men attacking another, on Tuesday, July 12, at around 8am.
The victim suffered head and facial injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
The two suspects, aged 28 and 34, were arrested and remain in police custody at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to the police is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 99 of 12 July.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
