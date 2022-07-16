POLICE in North Yorkshire are set to work with partner agencies in a bid to combat commercial vehicle offences on the county's roads.
Next week, as part of North Yorkshire Police's aim to ensure roads are as safe as possible, issues including load security, carriage of dangerous goods and people trafficking will be targeted in a high-profile visible week of action.
Checks will take place at various locations across the county and officers and staff will be directing vehicles to stop for inspection.
Traffic Sergeant Andrew Morton, who is leading the operation for North Yorkshire Police, said: "Commercial vehicles are on our roads daily and play an important part in our economy - we are using this operation to ensure they are used safely and within the law.
"We want to work with drivers and the entire industry to reduce the risk associated with the use of these vehicles on our roads.
"We are asking commercial drivers to play their part by making sure that everything they carry is secured and the vehicles they load are safe and legal before they set off."
Officers will be working with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and other enforcement agencies to carry out the scheme.
