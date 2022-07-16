A TRUSTEE for a charity in North Yorkshire is preparing to take on a marathon walking challenge to support its work with children.

Charity trustee and director of Greenholme Carpets and Flooring, Simon Thomas is pulling on his walking boots again for his 'Harrogate Hike for Holidays' task raising vital funds for The Principle Trust Children's Charity.

This Sunday (July 17), the 62-year-old will depart from the cenotaph in Parliament Street in the town at 7am, circulating around Harrogate town centre a total of 13 times to clock up the marathon distance of 26 miles. Mr Thomas expects to complete his walking challenge within eight hours, aiming to final back at the cenotaph by 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Preparing for his challenge, Mr Thomas said: "Over the last decade the Trust has helped thousands of disadvantaged, disabled and poorly children to escape their everyday troubles and create valuable, happy memories.

"The Trust’s 100 per cent donations policy ensures every penny raised directly benefits children and their families and we are indebted to all the Harrogate businesses who are supporting this fundraising challenge."

Shops, cafes and restaurants from Harrogate are all backing this marathon-sized challenge to support needy children from Wharfedale, Nidderdale and further afield through referrals from local agencies and authorities including Early Help, IDAS, Carers’ Resource and Harrogate Town Family Assessment and Support Team.

Over 30 independent businesses from Harrogate town centre have pledged their support so far for the 26-mile-long fundraising walk to raise crucial funds for The Principle Trust Children’s Charity, which provides free week-long respite holidays to children who are underprivileged, disadvantaged, disabled, have life-limiting conditions, or who have experienced poverty, trauma or abuse.

Independent businesses lining the two-mile-long route are displaying posters and leaflets, encouraging customers to make donations at their premises. Businesses and supporters are encouraged to join Simon as he hikes Harrogate for holidays.

The Principle Trust are a lifeline to many families throughout the region of Yorkshire. The charity aims to improve the quality of life of children who are experiencing long-term, life-threatening or limiting illnesses, disabilities and special needs, mental health issue or living in poverty. Their Skipton-based children's charity does this by providing free week-long respite breaks to their holiday homes in Blackpool and the Lake District.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "We invite you all to join us in Harrogate on Sunday to show support, cheer, clap or even join in a lap or two as Simon completes his marathon challenge.

"You can also follow the challenge on our social media pages on Facebook and Instagram."

Further details on the Principle Trust and the work the team do can be found on the charity's website. You can also make a donation there.