FORECASTERS have warned of a danger to life in York next Sunday and Monday as temperatures soar as high as 32C.

A Met Office amber warning of extreme heat - leading to potential serious illness or danger to life - has been extended from Sunday to include Monday as well.

It says exceptionally high temperatures are possible on both days, which could lead to 'widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.'

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is predicting a maximum temperature of 31C on Sunday and 32C - or 90F - on Monday.

But the heatwave will be even worse in London and the south-east, where 34 or even 35C are forecast on Monday.

The Met Office warning for York says 'population-wide adverse health effects' are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.'

It says:"Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice."

It suggests substantial changes in working practices and daily routines are likely to be required and significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers, leading to increased risk of water safety incidents

Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with the potential for 'significant welfare issues'for those who experience even moderate delays.

Doctors in York are already noticing an increase in the number of patients visiting their surgeries because of 'heat-related issues' recently, says Michelle Phillips, Chief Nurse and Director of Clinical Performance & Assurance at Nimbuscare.

The next few days should see York enjoying a respite from the heat after temperatures rose to about 30C yesterday.

Tomorrow will see long sunny periods but a maximum temperature of only 23C, with temperatures falling to 21C on Thursday and Friday before rising sharply over the weekend.