A POLICE cordon has been in place all morning in a York residential street.
It has been reported earlier today that seven police vans and a guard were outside a property on Victor Street, next to Victoria Bar in Bishophill.
When The Press arrived at the scene at 10.15, two officers were still on guard outside in the remaining police van.
The Press have contacted North Yorkshire Police and will publish an update as soon as we can.
