A BREWERY in North Yorkshire has announced the release of a brand-new fruit cider, following the launch of its first ever apple cider in 2021.
Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery launched Bobby Horn’s Hedgerow Cider at the Great Yorkshire Show this week, whilst also offering it direct from the brewery in bottles.
The latest launch builds on last year’s successful introduction of Bobby Horn’s Easy Apple Cider, which was introduced at the 2021 Great Yorkshire Show.
Charlene Lyons, CEO of Black Sheep Brewery, said: "After the popularity that we’ve seen with Bobby Horn’s Easy Apple Cider, it was only right to introduce our next cider iteration, this time combining hedgerow fruits to create something interesting, flavoursome and packed with Black Sheep originality."
Black Sheep’s first cider, Bobby Horn’s Apple Cider, was introduced as part of Black Sheep’s long-term strategy of innovation and building on its established range of quality cask ales, creative session beers and its expansion into the lager and spirits market.
Bobby Horn’s name draws from the generations of ‘Roberts’ in the family, a tribute to the long-established history of the Yorkshire-based brewery.
Black Sheep also recently launched Cry Wolf, a 5 per cent crafted premium bottled ale available exclusively in Tesco stores.
