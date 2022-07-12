KEVIN HOLLINRAKE has announced his support for Rishi Sunak to become the next UK Prime Minister.

The Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton spoke of his support for the former Chancellor of the Exchequer on ITV news.

Hollinrake told ITV news that the main difference between Boris Johnson’s government and one run by Rishi Sunak would be a reputation for “calm competence”.

Thirsk and Malton MP @kevinhollinrake is backing @RishiSunak to be the next Tory leader.



He says the main difference to Boris Johnson's government would be establishing a reputation for "calm competence". pic.twitter.com/xuMh9mHW8f — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) July 8, 2022

He said: “I think in terms of a co-ordinated strategy to tackle certain issues, I think there are some things we are lacking there.

“I do think Rishi Sunak will have some of those capabilities and will run a more strategic operation.”

According to PA Media, Rishi Sunak is set to launch his bid to become prime minister with a pledge to cut taxes only after inflation has been brought back under control.

Hollinrake’s support of Sunak comes after a surge in membership to the Thirsk and Malton Conservatives over the weekend (July 9-10) ahead of the Tory leadership race.

Boris Johnson stood down as leader of the Conservative party on July 7 after the resignations of over 50 MPs, including high-profile cabinet ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

Johnson will remain in power as a caretake leader until a new Prime Minister is appointed on September 5.