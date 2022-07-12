THERE are less than 100 days to go until one of the country’s most popular marathons, The Yorkshire Marathon Festival, returns to York.

The festival, which returns to York on October 16, includes the Marathon itself, as well as the Yorkshire 10 Mile and Yorkshire Marathon Relay, offering something for all abilities.

The popular road run takes in some of the best sights of the historic city of York, with the route starting at the University of York, going past York Minster and the ancient city walls before heading out into beautiful Yorkshire countryside and villages in the Vale of York. Runners will then head back the university for the big finish.

The Yorkshire 10 Mile takes in much of the same route over a shorter distance, while in the Yorkshire Marathon relay, teams of six colleagues, friends or teammates come together to each take on a leg of the marathon, to complete the full marathon distance.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Run For All’s head of events, said: “Our team is working hard to make sure that this day will be the most vibrant, unforgettable day on Yorkshire’s 2022 running calendar.

"We would like to remind runners that this event is truly for all. No matter your age, background, or ability, you’re always welcome on our start line.”

Harry Leung is one of the many participants who have already signed up for the event, and he looks forward to travelling from his home in London to take part. He will be there as part of his challenge to complete 33 marathons in 2022, representing the 30 years since he was diagnosed with diabetes and three years since he was diagnosed with vitiligo. It’s a tough personal challenge, but he said it’s important to him to do all he can to fundraise for Diabetes UK and the Vitiligo Society.

With the Yorkshire Marathon being the final organised marathon of his 33 marathon challenge, Harry’s aiming for a new PB, and said he is also looking forward to running alongside landmarks in York and seeing the crowd and participants.

He said he loves the marathon atmosphere, stating: “I’m always inspired when I see all the different people, of all abilities, at the starting line.”

Run For All was created as the lasting legacy of the late fundraiser and campaigner Jane Tomlinson, who raised almost £2 million for charity by tackling a series of epic challenges including cycling over 4,000 miles across America, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Since its launch, the Yorkshire Marathon has raised over £1.4 million for its official partner charities and hundreds of thousands of pounds more for other good causes.

For more information and to enter, go to the website at: www.runforall.com