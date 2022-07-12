A MAJOR estate agency has moved into York.

Dacre, Son & Hartley- Yorkshire's largest independent estate agent- now has an office on the university campus.

But the 200-year-old agency, which employs 125 staff across 21 Yorkshire offices, plans to open in the city centre in the near future.

Heading the York operation is Nick Udovicic, who has 27 years of experience, having worked with Savills and Chestertons, heading up sales offices in central London.

Last year he moved to Huby, with his young family, to be closer to his son’s relatives.

The new office will sell all kinds of homes across York and North Yorkshire, including the coast and moors.

Nick says the region’s housing market is largely driven by owner occupiers and long-term buyers, with a shortage of property for sale, making it a good time to sell or buy.

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, says expanding into York has been a longstanding ambition.

“Nick has a wealth of experience when it comes to launching and growing successful offices in popular and fast-moving property markets and he’s a very welcome addition to our team.

“We’re looking forward to unveiling our new city centre premises in the near future and continuing to build our market share throughout York, North Yorkshire and beyond.”

For further information, visit www.dacres.co.uk or call the York office on 01904 221122.