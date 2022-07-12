1.30PM The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a major road in York.
There's been a crash on the A64 in York on the eastbound carriageway after the Grimston Bar Interchange and the carriageway is partially blocked.
There is slow traffic in the area and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A crew from York responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving one Toyota Aygo.
"Four occupants of the vehicle were out on arrival of the crew with no injuries. Crews used small tools to isolate the battery.
