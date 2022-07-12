A NURSE based in North Yorkshire is set to carry The Queen’s Baton as part of the official relay for the Commonwealth Games.

Haxby Group nurse David Wilson will be helping to carry the baton as it makes its way through Scarborough during the Queen’s Baton Relay.

Nominated by his daughter, Claire, the 71-year-old nurse was selected after coming out of retirement to support the Covid vaccination programme in Scarborough. David also took up the role of vaccination services coordinator.

David will be carrying the baton from 4.20pm on Wednesday (July 13) at the Royal Albert Drive. Then, the following day, he continues his work at the vaccination clinic at Haxby Group’s Lawrence House GP surgery.

David said: “This is a great honour for myself and my team. I’m going to be carrying the Baton for all the vaccinators who have provided such a great service here in Scarborough.”

The Baton is making its epic journey across the Commonwealth, visiting all 72 nations and territories.

The Relay began on October 7 2021, with Her Majesty The Queen placing her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton. The Baton is now on its 294-day long journey to every corner of the Commonwealth as it aims to connect communities and embrace different cultures.

David, who recently celebrated 50-years of NHS service, has been a firm fixture in the local NHS for the past half century, having nursed at Scarborough and Bridlington hospitals as a ward manager and duty site coordinator.

A quiet retirement was never on the cards for him, with David returning to his nursing role to support the national Covid vaccination effort. He said: "I thought I’d come back to support my colleagues, it was a great opportunity to help."

David has worked as vaccine service coordinator in Scarborough since the service was set up in the pandemic.

“I’m honoured to have played my part in the vaccination effort alongside my dedicated and hard-working colleagues," he added.

Sally Brown, clinical managing partner at Haxby Group Scarborough, who ran the Rugby Club vaccination clinic in the seaside town, said: “We’re very fortunate as an NHS that we have such dedicated and committed teams. David having been in the NHS for more than 50 years proves that nursing really is a calling for life.”

Haxby Group is a community-based healthcare organisation, with general practice at its heart. It provides healthcare to people in York, Hull and Scarborough, caring for more than 92,000 patients across 13 GP surgeries.

As the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay is set to arrive in York, residents of the city are being encouraged to contribute to a unique piece of digital art to join the 'Relaytionship', the fluid and dynamic artwork.

To contribute, visit: www.makeitwm.com/relaytionship