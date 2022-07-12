VISITORS to a popular East Yorkshire zoo can now enjoy a new aviary, which has recently opened, housing 14 different species.
The aviary at Sewerby Hall and Gardens zoo replaces a life-expired structure and features species such as the Carolina Duck, Ringed Teal, Mandarin Duck, Chiloe Wigeon and New Zealand Shoveler.
John Pickering, head zookeeper, said: “I am very excited that we can now unveil the new aviary and its occupants, which are all new arrivals to the zoo.
"We are looking forward to the day when visitors will be able to walk through as well, but in the meantime, they can still see the range of birds in this wonderful and spacious new facility.”
Meanwhile, Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said the team are "delighted" to be able to open the new aviary, which will eventually become a walkthrough facility, when bird flu restrictions are relaxed.
