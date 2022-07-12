THE Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay is set to arrive in York - and local people are being invited to contribute to a unique piece of digital art.

Dubbed the 'Relaytionship', the fluid and dynamic artwork has been developing alongside the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay, which set off in October 2021.

After gathering submissions from across the Commonwealth, the Relaytionship has now returned to England and contributions from York will help complete the final artwork.

It has been inspired by spoken word artist, Amerah Saleh, who said: "The responses we’ve seen so far have been nothing short of inspirational, and as the Relaytionship has evolved, it’s clear that despite our differences, we are all more connected than we think.

“As the Commonwealth Games approach, we want to hear from the people of York and we encourage them to become part of this truly exciting project.”

Organisers are calling on residents of York to make their mark and become part of this piece of art by submitting their own rousing words for inclusion in the composition, which will be unveiled during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and then hosted at a prestigious cultural venue in central Birmingham.

For more information, or to contribute your own words, visit: www.makeitwm.com/relaytionship